55.54% pass SSLC supplementary exams 

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Oct 12 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 04:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

As many as 55.54 per cent of the candidates, who appeared for SSLC supplementary exams, managed to pass.

While 53,155 students appeared for the exam, 29,522 of them have cleared it.

Also read: Barred from SSLC main, girl tops supplementary

This year, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board promoted all the candidates who appeared for the main exams but not the supplementary. The results were announced based on students’ performance.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh released the results. The results are available on http://karresults.nic.in.  Studnets  can also download the provisional marks cards on the website.

