55.54% pass SSLC supplementary exams 

As many as 55.54 per cent of the candidates, who appeared for SSLC supplementary exams, managed to pass.

While 53,155 students appeared for the exam, 29,522 of them have cleared it.

This year, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board promoted all the candidates who appeared for the main exams but not the supplementary. The results were announced based on students’ performance.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh released the results. The results are available on http://karresults.nic.in. Studnets can also download the provisional marks cards on the website.

