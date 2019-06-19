A 'punishment' these kids didn't deserve

The village stay programme of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has turned into a punishment for a few students of the government higher primary school at Herur(B) village of Kalaburagi rural taluk.

Over 25 students are seen taking classes under the scorching sun on Wednesday as practice sessions for cultural programmes are being held in the two classrooms.

Construction works are underway in the other classrooms. A few other students have been made to sit amid the dust and cement bags.

Preparations are going on, on a war-footing on the school premises as the chief minister will make an overnight stay at the school on June 22.

The works have deprived the students of their basic right to education ever since the chief minister announced his village stay. Officials and politicians are making a beeline for the school to oversee the works, disturbing the students.

A teacher of the school said, “four teachers have gone to a meeting and practice sessions for cultural programmes are being held in the classrooms. As some repair works are going on in a few classrooms, students were made to sit outside.” In the wake of Kumarswamy’s village stay, the higher primary school is being spruced up. Despite a clear direction from the chief minister’s additional secretary B N Krishnaiah that the school walls should not be painted and pictures drawn on the walls should be retained, the painting work has been undertaken. The doors and windows, too, are being repaired.

On the flip side, new toilets are being built on the school premises. All these years, woman teachers were forced to attend nature’s call amid shrubs nearby the school.

A compound wall is being constructed around the school and new desks have been procured. Block education officer Iranna Honnalli said Rs 14 lakh had been spent for sprucing up the school building.