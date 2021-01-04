Actor Sudeep extends help to treat physically challenged person

Actor Sudeep turned a good Samaritan and offered to provide financial aid for the treatment of a physically challenged person from Pandavapura taluk, on Monday.

Raghav, of Hiremarali village in Pandavapura taluk, had lost his leg in an accident a few months ago.

Sudeep paid a visit to Goddess Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru on Monday morning and was returning to Bengaluru, when Raghav and his friends met him, near T M Hosuru Gate, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

Sudeep, who inquired the health of Raghav, told him not to worry and he will take the responsibility of treating his leg and make him walk. He also sought the complete details of Raghav.

"I have regained confidence after Sudeep assured to take all measures to provide treatment", said Raghav.