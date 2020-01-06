Arrest Reddy or I’ll go to Ballari: Zameer

Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has set a one-week deadline for the B S Yediyurappa government to arrest BJP legislator G Somashekhar Reddy for his controversial statement on Muslims.

Reddy has been booked for making a provocative speech in Ballari last week in which he said that Hindus outnumbered the Muslims. “Hindus are 80% of the population while minorities are 17%. What will happen to you if we hit back? Hence, you should be very careful about your moves and steps,” Reddy had said during rally supporting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“It’s Monday today. If the government fails to arrest Reddy in a week, I will picket outside his house next Monday, come what may. Let them do whatever they want,” Khan, the Congress’ Muslim face in Karnataka, told reporters. “Mr Somashekhar Reddy, I’m coming to Ballari next Monday.”

Quoting Reddy, Khan said the BJP legislator had threatened Muslims. “He says, ‘We’re 83% and they are 17% and if we take Shiva’s trident and come out, what’ll happen?’ He’s making such statement for political convenience,” Khan, a former minister, said.

Khan also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM Modi keeps saying that he has 130 crore people with him; he chants Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. But what is happening in your party? The PM says he belongs to everybody, but here’s someone from his own party...”