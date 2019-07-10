Baig seeks more time to appear before SIT

Former minister Roshan Baig has sought more time from Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials to appear before them in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) case here on Wednesday.

When contacted, he said he was ready to extend all cooperation to the officials investigating the case. “However, I have sought more time to appear before them,” he said, adding that a letter requesting the same would be sent to the SIT.

Baig, who resigned as Congress MLA on Tuesday, was issued a notice by SIT officials on Tuesday, asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday. He was issued a notice, based on the allegations levelled by the IMA founder, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, in an audio clip purportedly released by him.

The Special Investigation Team questioned Krishnegowda, husband of Ramaswamy Palya corporator Parvathy.

SIT chief and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) B R Ravikanthe Gowda confirmed that Krishnegowda was questioned by the SIT officials in connection with the case.

To a question, he said that Krishnegowda was not arrested but was questioned by the officials in connection with the I Monetary Advisory

(IMA).