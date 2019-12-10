Ban on swimming in tanks, quarries soon

Hubballi, dhns: Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday that the government would ban swimming in tanks, quarries and farm ponds soon.

Chairing a meeting of officials here, the minister said criminal cases would be booked against parents of children who swim there, to prevent drowning of youth and children in the water bodies.

The youth use mobile phones while swimming also, and sometimes, lose their lives. To check this, swimming in tanks should be stopped, Ashoka said. Officials have been asked to examine the modalities, he said.

Ashoka asked the officials to start preparations for the new scheme under which old-age pension and other social security benefits would reach the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

“Using Aadhaar numbers and income certificates, officials themselves have to identify the beneficiaries. An amount of Rs 7,000 crore is being spent for social security schemes. Aadhaar-linked direct payment would weed out bogus beneficiaries, while eligible beneficiaries need not visit government officials and submit applications,” he added.