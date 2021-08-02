Bandipur Tiger Reserve gets Global CA/TS tag

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Aug 02 2021, 04:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 04:33 ist
‘Mayor King’ at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district. Credit: DH File Photo

Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district has received the accreditation of the Global Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CA|TS) for tiger conservation.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav announced the CA/TS on the occasion of Global Tiger Day.

The CA/TS has been agreed upon as an accreditation tool by the global coalition of Tiger Range Countries (TRCs) and has been developed by tiger and protected area experts.

Officially launched in 2013, it sets minimum standards for effective management of target species and encourages assessment of these standards in relevant conservation areas. CA/TS is a set of criteria which allows tiger sites to check if their management will lead to successful tiger conservation.

bandipur tiger reserve
Karnataka

