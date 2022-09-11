Banker sends Rs 2.69 cr to wife's account, goes missing

Banker sends Rs 2.69 crore to wife's account, goes missing

Kumar Bonal, 33, an assistant manager, misused his colleague's password and illegally transferred Rs 2.69 crore to his wife's account

DHNS
DHNS, Yellapur ,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 04:33 ist

A Bank of Baroda staffer has been booked for allegedly transferring money Rs 2.69 crore to his wife's account.

Kumar Bonal, 33, an assistant manager, misused his colleague's password and illegally transferred Rs 2.69 crore to his wife Revathi Priyanka Gorre's account with the SBI branch at Chirala in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, between April 4 and September 5. He is now missing, the police complaint said.

He connived with his wife and others in the fraud, it said.

"A report has been submitted to higher-ups. Complaint has been lodged as per their directions," Vighneshwar Bhat, the branch manager, told DH. Kumar hails from Syndicate Nagar in Anantapur of AP.  

Karnataka
Karnataka News
yellapur
Uttara Kannada
Money Transfer
Bank of Baroda

