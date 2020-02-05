Bidar school case: Child rights panel seeks report from cops

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Bidar superintendent of police on children being questioned by the police in connection with controversial anti-CAA play staged in a school.

Acting on the direction of the commission chairperson, its member Jayashree held talks with the SP in Bidar on Wednesday. It is said that the police were told to obtain information from the children according to law and no pressure should be exerted on them.

The members of child welfare committee met the 10-year-old girl, the daughter of the woman arrested on sedition charges, at the place where the girl is staying. The second additional civil judge and JMFC court on Wednesday extended till February 10 the custody of the girl’s mother and the head mistress of Shaheen Primary School, said advocate Keshavarao Srimale.

On the other hand, the principal district and sessions court deferred to February11 the anticipatory bail application moved by the office-bearers of Shaheen Education Society.

A sedition case has been registered against the management and staff of the school over stating of a play against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.