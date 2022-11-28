Bihar man held for threatening woman

The woman from a village in Shikaripur taluk got to know Rojar Raza from Bihar online

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Nov 28 2022, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 00:21 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Shiralakoppa police arrested a man from Bihar for blackmailing a woman for Rs 1 lakh, threatening to share her semi-nude pictures with her family if she did not comply.

The woman from a village in Shikaripur taluk got to know Rojar Raza from Bihar online. They became friends and exchanged videos and photos via Whatsapp.  After some days, the man shared her semi-nude photos and videos with her via Whatsapp and demanded Rs 1 lakh. He threatened to send them to her family members.

Following this, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station. The police went to Baisa Purniya district in Bihar state and nabbed him there. His mobile phone has been seized from him. He has been remanded in judicial custody. 

