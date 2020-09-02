BJP, Congress leaders bat for Sadashiva Commission report

Madiga community leaders of both Congress and BJP have come together to put pressure on the State government to table the A J Sadashiva Commission's report on internal reservation among SCs, STs, and backward classes in the Assembly.

Speaking to media persons at a joint press conference here on Wednesday, BJP MP A Narayanasway, and former minister and senior leader of Congress H Aanjaneya said, a delegation of Madiga community leaders would meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Congress and JD(S) legislature party leaders, and urge them to table the report in the Assembly and implement it.

Narayanaswamy said, the Congress, JD(S), and BJP governed the State after the Commission headed by Justice A J Sadashiva submitted its report. The party which was in favour of the oppressed classes during the agitation for internal reservation, changed its stand after it came to power.

All the three parties did not make any attempt to table the Commission's report on internal reservation in the Assembly, he regretted.

Congress leader H Aanjaneya said, six legislators, two MPs, and one MLC from the Madiga community are in power in the State. Besides, Govinda Karjol of the community is the deputy chief minister. In order to safeguard the interests of the community, all the leaders have decided to come together. Leaders of all parties will participate in a meeting slated to be held in Bengaluru, he said.

He said, he had discussed the issue related to the presentation of the Commission's report in the Cabinet meeting twice when he was the Social welfare minister. The then chief minister Siddaramaiah was in favour of it. But, the time was not ripe then. So, the report could not be implemented, he added.