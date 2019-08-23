BJP govt will complete its term: Sriramulu

Minister B Sriramulu said the BJP government will complete three years in the state.

He told reporters that there are no differences of opinion in the party. All senior leaders, including Umesh Katti, will remain in the party, he added.

Sriramulu said the portfolios will be allocated to the ministers within two days.

He said the differences of opinion between Congress and JD(S) leaders led to the fall of their coalition government. "The opinions, being expressed by the leaders of those parties, are proving this fact," he claimed.

Minister Prabhu Chauhan said, "I had not spoken to anyone to make me a minister. But I am lucky. I have been made a minister. I will work to the best of ability."