BJP mounts pressure on CM to resign

The BJP kept mounting pressure on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday by demanding his resignation.

“Kumaraswamy should stop his claims of proving majority on the floor of the House. He should exit ceremoniously as he lacks the magic number,” former minister Renukacharya told reporters on Sunday.

“As many as 16 MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) have resigned, while two Independent MLAs have withdrawn support to the government. The question of seeking trust vote doesn’t arise,” he said.

Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi said that desperate attempts of the coalition leaders to save the government would fail.

“MTB Nagaraj never said that he will be with the Congress party. He has moved the Supreme Court over his resignation,” he told reporters outside Ramada resort. The Coalition leaders deliberately spread rumours about those who had resigned.

“Why can’t Kumaraswamy seek the vote of confidence on Monday itself if he has required numbers?” Ravi asked.

Speaking at a function at Sulibele, Chikkaballapur MP B N Bache Gowda said that the coalition government was counting its last hours.