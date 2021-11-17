BJP to begin Janaswaraj tour from Nov 18

The BJP’s Janaswaraj tour comprising four teams, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, will start from Thursday.

“We will discuss various issues with party workers and take stock of the preparation for the upcoming Legislative Council polls,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyurappa, former CM Jagadish Shettar, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa will head one team each. According to Yediyurappa’s tour plan, he will cover Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts between November 18 and 21.

On the Legislative Council polls, Yediyurappa said the atmosphere was conducive for the BJP.

“We may face difficulty in two seats, but we will win the other 23 seats,” he said. “Candidates have been finalized informally and the final list will be released from Delhi.”

He said he would continue touring the state after returning on November 21. “I will visit every district and hold talks with party workers keeping the party’s organization in

mind.”

