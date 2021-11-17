BJP to begin Janaswaraj tour from today

BJP to begin Janaswaraj tour from Nov 18

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 04:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The BJP’s Janaswaraj tour comprising four teams, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, will start from Thursday. 

“We will discuss various issues with party workers and take stock of the preparation for the upcoming Legislative Council polls,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Yediyurappa, former CM Jagadish Shettar, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa will head one team each.  According to Yediyurappa’s tour plan, he will cover Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts between November 18 and 21. 

On the Legislative Council polls, Yediyurappa said the atmosphere was conducive for the BJP.

“We may face difficulty in two seats, but we will win the other 23 seats,” he said. “Candidates have been finalized informally and the final list will be released from Delhi.” 

He said he would continue touring the state after returning on November 21. “I will visit every district and hold talks with party workers keeping the party’s organization in
mind.” 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
BJP
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

 