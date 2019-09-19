BJP turns focus on segments of disqualified MLAs

The Nalin Kumar Kateel-led BJP has resolved to concentrate its efforts in the Assembly constituencies represented by the 17 disqualified MLAs to ensure an edge for the saffron party in case bypolls are held.

A decision on this front was taken at a meeting chaired by Kateel during which BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh was also present.

Directions were also issued to representatives from various districts to ensure that election of booth-level presidents is complete by September. According to BJP general secretary N Ravikumar, after booth-level polls are held, the party's office-bearers at taluk, district, and the state-level will be elected.

Meetings of zonal in-charges were also held under Kateel during the day to discuss various issues pertaining to the party and its organisation as BJP attempts to strengthen its base in the old-Mysore region.

'BJP not responsible'

Following the meeting, Kateel issued a statement distancing the BJP from the arrest of Congress leader D K Shivakumar. The saffron party is looking to counter-attempts to turn the Vokkaliga community against it. "Even though there is no connection between the BJP and the case, Congress leaders have needlessly blamed the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," Kateel said, adding that it was unfortunate that the Congress leaders were defending an accused involved in a serious economic offence. "The Congress also attempted to belittle the case against Shivakumar by playing the caste card."