Bommai, Kateel hold meeting on bypolls

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 07:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel held a meeting at the BJP office on Tuesday to discuss strategies for the upcoming Hangal and Sindagi bypolls.

Kateel told reporters that he was confident that the party would secure wins in both the constituencies.

“After October 16, all ministers of the Cabinet will campaign in both the Assembly segments with party MLAs and MPs. Former CM B S Yediyurappa, too, will campaign in Hangal and Sindagi,” he said.

To a question, he said that the state tour announced by Yediyurappa will be undertaken after the October 30 bypolls.

The Cabinet expansion and appointments to boards and corporations too will be done after the bypolls, he added.

Kateel refused to read much into the Income Tax raids on close aides of Yediyurappa.

“I-T department works independently. There is no politics involved,” he said, responding to a query.

