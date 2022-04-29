CDR data helped CID nab Divya from Pune

The sleuths found it difficult as one of the suspects who was in constant touch with Jyothi Patil kept changing SIM cards, according to the sources

The Call Detail Record (CDR) data helped the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths to nab Divya Hagaragi, the prime suspect in the PSI recruitment scam and five others - who were arrested on Pune outskirts in Maharashtra on Thursday midnight.

The four others are Suresh Katagaon, a sand businessman from Maharashtra, Kalidasa, an acquaintance of Katagaon, Saddam, Katagaon’s car driver Saddam and Archana and Sunitha, both teachers of Jyana Jyothi English Medium School, Kalaburagi. Katagaon and Kalidasa are accused of sheltering the three others.

“We arrested Jyothi Patil, a second division assistant at Shahabad City Municipal Council on Thursday. Her CDR data helped us trace the location of Divya and others,” a CID official told DH.

“During the interrogation, it emerged that one of the suspects was in touch with Jyothi Patil which helped the sleuths. We alerted our Maharashtra counterparts who detained the five,” the official added.

The sleuths found it difficult as one of the suspects who was in constant touch with Jyothi Patil kept changing SIM cards, according to the sources.

