Centre releases Rs 4,314 crore to Karnataka as GST compensation

The Centre has released Rs 4,314.13 crore to Karanataka as grant-in-aid for compensation for loss of revenue in GST collection.

As per the order isssued by the Ministry of Finance, this money is being released to state to compensation for thr loss of revenue for the month of December 2019 and February 2020 on account of implimentation of the GST, said the order.

Under GST law, states were guaranteed to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation, which came into force from July 1, 2017.

The Centre is releasing the GST compensarion to states to help to mobilise resources to fight against COVID-19.