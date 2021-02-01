CHRIST to introduce BBA in Decision Science course

The Bengaluru-based CHRIST (Deemed to be University) will launch an innovative and new course-integrated BBA in ‘Decision Science’ in association with the Mu Sigma—a leading global decision sciences company.

The School of Business Management at the CHRIST and Mu Sigma have inked MoU to offer an apprenticeship-based and industry integrated BBA (Decision Science) programme. According to the university officials, this is for the first time that a course in ‘Decision Science’ is being introduced in India.

The new course, which will be introduced from 2021-22 academic year, has been designed based on the UGC guidelines. The three-year programme with six semesters allows students to learn from the university and train as apprentices at Mu Sigma simultaneously. The curriculum will be jointly designed and delivered by the CHRIST School of Business and Management and Mu Sigma. At the end of the programme, all the graduates of the programme will be given employment offer by Mu Sigma, according to an official statement by the university.

Deepa Mahesh, Director, Mu Sigma said, “Mu Sigma is happy to collaborate with CHRIST to work towards bridging the growing gap between the students’ talent pool and industry.” Prof Jain Mathew, Dean, School of Business and Management said, “The graduates of this programme will be able to contribute to businesses with interdisciplinary concepts and skills.”

Students from science or commerce discipline at class 12 (II PUC) with mathematics, statistics, computer science as one of the subjects from any recognised board are eligible to apply for the programme. The admission, according to the university, will commence shortly.