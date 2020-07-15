CM asks officials to step up lockdown enforcement in B'luru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday is said to have expressed dismay over people moving about outside their homes despite the lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

Yediyurappa, who has been working from home, received updates on the implementation of the lockdown from officials and the media. Apparently, he took officials to task for laxity in enforcing the lockdown.

“There was pressure to impose a lockdown in the hope that it would help bring the situation under control. But, if people go about it like it’s business as usual, then what’s the point,” he is said to have questioned officials.

He also enquired about the lockdown in Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts and got briefed on the preparedness in Dakshina Kannada, that goes into a lockdown from Thursday.

The CM is likely to hold a meeting Friday with ministers and officials who have been made in-charge of Covid-19 in the eight municipal zones of Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the lockdown was “crucial in order to break the chain” and urged citizens to cooperate.

“We are confident that people will voluntarily comply. Otherwise, we will have to use force. We don’t want to do that, and hope people will not create such a situation,” he said.