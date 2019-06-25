CM's visit: Raichur village gets overnight facelift

Close on the heels of the government spending more than Rs one crore for the recent ‘Grama Vastavya’ of the chief minister, a village in Raichur district is getting a facelift for the second village stay of Kumaraswamy.

The chief minister is scheduled to stay in the government higher primary school in Karegudda village of Manvi taluk in Raichur district on the night of June 26.

He will arrive at Raichur by train on Wednesday morning, travel to Karegudda by government bus and hear people’s grievances for the whole day. He will stay at the government school in the village on the night of June 26 and travel to Bidar on June 27 by helicopter.

The chief minister’s visit has come as a sort of boon for this non-descript village. The poorly maintained building of the government higher primary school is now getting a facelift.

A compound wall and well-equipped toilet have been constructed for the school, all in a week.

Not only that, even the pure drinking water unit in the village, which was not functioining for the past one and half years, has sprung to life suddenly.

The village has got the luxury of five borewells sunk and hand pumps fixed in a short span of time. The ‘kachcha’ road has now become fully concrete-laden stretch. The village was bereft of a drainage system as a result of which sewage used to flow on road. Now, a drainage has been constructed for the purpose.

The shrubs and bushes used for open defecation have been levelled and converted into a parking space for officers’ vehicles.

Karegudda was reeling under power problem since it had only one transformer. With the impending visit of the chief minister, it has now got two transformers.

An extent of 22 acres of private land on the outskirts of the village, which was once full of thorny bushes, has now been levelled to construct

a platform for Janata Darshan.

The remote village, which had poor infrastructure, has undergone a sea change, at least for a week.

Sharanappa, a resident, said that there was no burial ground for the village. “We will submit a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard,” he said.