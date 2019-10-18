Congress boots out seven supporters of Muniyappa

Seven Congress leaders from Kolar, who are loyal to former union minister K H Muniyappa, were expelled on Friday for speaking against the party leadership.

Kolar city block Congress committee president Prasad Babu, former KPCC secretary Kumar, former Kolar Urban Development Authority president Ataulla, KPCC minority cell vice-president Iqbal Ahmed, Kolar District Congress Committee SC cell president K Jayadev, Kolar District Congress Committee ST cell president Nagaraj and L Khaleel have been expelled, according to a statement issued by the state party unit.

These leaders faced action after they aired their grouse in the media against

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

They spoke in support of Muniyappa, the 7-time MP who lost the recent Lok Sabha polls, following which he blamed former minister K R Ramesh Kumar. Muniyappa also led an attack against Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, accusing him of “neglecting” seniors in the party.