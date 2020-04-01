Coronavirus: 13 fever clinics opened in Dakshina Kannada

Stepping up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada, district administration and Department of Health has set up 13 ‘Fever Clinics’ across the district.

They are at Taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia; District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and in eight medical colleges - A J College at Kuntikana, Fr Muller Medical College Hospital, KMC-Attavar, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital-Deralakatte, Srinivas Medical College Hospital-Mukka, KS Hegde Charitable Hospital-Deralakatte, KVG Medical College Hospital-Sullia and Kanachur Medical College Hospital at Natekal.