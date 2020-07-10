Lockdown: K-CET to be held as per the schedule

Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka Common Entrance Test to be held as per the schedule

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 10 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 22:55 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Amidst confusion over academic activities owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the state government on Friday clarified that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET-20) will be held as per the schedule--30th and 31st July. 

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan explained that there are no changes in the schedule of the CET. "It will be held as announced and communicated to the students already," he said.

Students had taken to various social media platforms to exert pressure on the government to defer holding CET citing that MHRD has already deferred NEET and JEE for the ensuing academic year. 

