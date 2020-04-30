Coronavirus Lockdown: Over 30,000 Malayalis in Karnataka register online

Around 95,000 Keralites in other states have registered within 24-hours on an online facility launched by Kerala government for Malayalis stranded in other states.

Keralites in Karnataka topped the tally with 30,576,followed by Tamilnadu with 29,181 and Maharashtra 13,113.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government would be giving priority to those in distress and stranded. Hence those who were well settled on other states should not make use of this as an opportunity to visit their relatives in Kerala.

Meanwhile, 3.53 lakh Keralites from 201 countries registered on the online facility for those who wish to return home. A majority of them were from UAE, 1.5 lakh.

Registrations could be done on www.registernorkar