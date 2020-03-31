COVID-19: People under observation increase in Mysuru

The number of people under observation, in the wake of the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 increased to 2,572 on Tuesday, from 2,534 on Monday. However, the number of people under home quarantine decreased to 1,667 from 1,701 on the corresponding days.

As per the communication from the district administration, the total number of persons observed till Tuesday is 2,572, while those under isolation at home for 14 days are 1,667. The total number of persons isolated in hospitals is 14 and 891 persons have completed 14 days’ isolation. The total samples tested is 103 and 14 of them were found positive while 89 were negative.