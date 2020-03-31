COVID-19: People under observation increase in Mysuru

COVID-19: People under observation increase in Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 21:04 ist
Representative image.

The number of people under observation, in the wake of the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 increased to 2,572 on Tuesday, from 2,534 on Monday. However, the number of people under home quarantine decreased to 1,667 from 1,701 on the corresponding days.

As per the communication from the district administration, the total number of persons observed till Tuesday is 2,572, while those under isolation at home for 14 days are 1,667. The total number of persons isolated in hospitals is 14 and 891 persons have completed 14 days’ isolation. The total samples tested is 103 and 14 of them were found positive while 89 were negative.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 