Covid-19 test irregularity: Sudhakar announces suspension of maternity hospital staff

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

A lab technician, who was involved in Covid-19 testing irregularities at the Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in V V Puram, has been suspended and a criminal case will be registered against him and an ASHA worker, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that false negative Covid-19 reports at the Pobbathi Maternity Hospital came to his notice through media reports.

A team, consisting of the joint commissioners and health officers, was sent to the hospital for inspection immediately on the minister’s instruction.

An FIR will be registered against the lab technician who was on contract and the ASHA worker who were issuing negative Covid-19 reports, he said. 

The minister further said that a strict regulation will be introduced to rectify the loopholes in the BBMP and make sure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Following a discussion with the officials, a decision will be taken in this regard, Sudhakar said. 

"It is a dishonour to the medical profession to make money through immoral ways," he said.

The case has been taken seriously and will not be repeated in the future, he added.

