Covid-19 vaccination: Karnataka crosses one-lakh mark

Suraksha P
Suraksha P
  • Jan 21 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 02:51 ist
Credit: DH Photo

As many as 1,17,407 health workers in the state received Covid jab as on January 20. Till 8.30 pm on Day 5 of vaccination drive on Wednesday, 34,583 were vaccinated, 55% of the target beneficiaries.

On Wednesday, Belagavi topped the list in the state with 5,907 beneficiaries getting the shot followed by Bengaluru Urban (3,443) and Ballari (2,048).

Till 8 pm, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) vaccinated 3,803 health workers, about 56% of the total beneficiaries enrolled for the vaccine on Wednesday. Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, the largest government eye hospital in the state got 110 of its staffers vaccinated. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand also got the first dose of the Covishield vaccine in the day.

Dr B L Sujatha Rathod, Director, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, said, “The first beneficiary at our hospital was the Director’s personal assistant after which RGUHS VC and I got vaccinated. So far, we have vaccinated 110 of our staffers.”

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
BBMP

