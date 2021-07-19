CSC, Amity University offer higher education to rural students

The Common Services Centers (CSC) and Amity University Online are joining hands to provide graduate and post-graduate courses to nearly 15 lakh students in India's rural areas.

In the first phase, Amity's courses including BA, BCom, BCA, BBA and MCA will be made available to students through over 5,000 CSC Academy centers, the education and CSR wing of CSC. Some of the courses will also be made available in Hindi.

Once the student enrolls for a course at the CSC Academy center, he or she will be able to attend online classes of Amity.

According to Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, “Our endeavour is to bring grassroot level change and enable professionals in remote areas of India. We hope more and more villages are able to benefit through this initiative."

Elaborating on the partnership, Dr Dinesh Tyagi, MD, CSC SPV (special purpose vehicle) said, “ Our association with Amity Online is a significant step in that direction and meets Prime Minister’s vison of Digital India fulfilling the educational needs of rural India."