Cyclone Tauktae unleashes strong winds, rain on coast, Malnad

Cyclone Tauktae on Sunday unleashed powerful winds and heavy to very heavy rains bringing life to a standstill in coast and Malnad districts.

Cyclonic storm has crossed the Karnataka coast and charging towards Gujarat, where it is expected to make a landfall by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

However, the storm has left a trail of destruction in coastal districts, damaging houses, roads and bringing down trees and power lines.

As many as 76 electricity poles and 14 transformers have been damaged in the storm in Karwar alone. Similar incidents have been reported in twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. High-intensity wind, blowing at a speed of 70 to 80 kmph, plunged several towns into darkness.

High waves in the sea brought back the memories of 2008 Tsunami for people living in coastline.

Sheet roofs and tiled roofs of several houses were blown away in the heavy winds hitherto unknown to the people of the region.

Many parts of coastal districts have been experiencing heavy showers since Saturday night.

Train, flights hit

The Tiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT (06346) train is running three hours late due to tree fall incidents on track between Mdgao and Tivim in Goa.

Many flights from Sambra airport, Belagavi, were cancelled due to inclement weather.

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc on road infrastructure and power lines in Kodagu. Water level in Cauvery river has gone up considerably due to sustained showers in the last few days. Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts also received good spells of rain in the day.