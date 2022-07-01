D K Shivakumar seeks regular bail in money laundering case

Shivakumar seeks regular bail in money laundering case

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Friday pleaded before a Delhi court seeking a regular bail on health grounds in a money laundering case against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Shivakumar and other accused, Entrepreneur Sachin Narayan, Sharma Transport owner Sunil Kumar Sharma, Karnataka Bhavan Employee Anjaneya and Rajendra N appeared before the special court as per the earlier summons.

Senior Council Dayakrishnan appearing for Shivakumar said his interim bail should be converted as regular bail as he is suffering from health problems. He is not in power and there is no fear of tampering with evidence. The ED has already filed the charge sheet.

Advocate representing the ED opposed the regular bail saying the case against the accused was serious. 

Special judge Vikas Dhull adjourned the matter to July 30.

