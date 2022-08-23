Banjaras oppose RSS camp at Sevalal's birth place

Opposing the proposed RSS camp to be held on September 11 at Bhayagad, the birthplace of Banjara community saint Sevalal at Sooragondanakoppa in Nyamathi taluk, over 53 Banjara organisations passed six resolutions — including requirements for the hoisting of the Tricolour, Sevalal, and Mariyama flags — at the Swabhimani convention held on Monday.

High Court advocate N Anantha Naik cited the reasons for opposing the RSS camp at the birthplace of Sevalal. Girish Mood, a cardiologist from the US, said the narrow ideals of RSS must be viewed from global perspectives. Youths of the oppressed classes must stay away from RSS, he said.

Banjara community leader Raghavendra Naik said, "We will not allow RSS to organise a camp there. If it decides to go ahead with its plan, we are ready for any sacrifice." He also asked the RSS to tender an apology for circulating pamphlets on the proposed convention at Bhayagad without obtaining permission from Banjara Maha Mutt Samithi.

Banjara Maha Mutt Samithi President Rudrappa Lamani, as well as eminent people of the community such as Prof Sannarama, Indra Naik, Nanja Naik, Shaila Bai, Lakshama Ramavat, Linga Naik, and Thippa Naik, were among those present at the convention.

'RSS cancelled camp'; no official announcement yet

According to police, RSS has decided to cancel the proposed convention at Bhayagad following the opposition. But RSS office-bearers have not made any official announcement in this regard so far.