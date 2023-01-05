Wild animal seizure case: Three including former minister S S Mallikarjunget get anticipatory bail

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court Judge Praveen Kumar, on Thursday, granted anticipatory bail to the three accused in wild animal seizure case including former minister S S Mallikarjun. Sampanna Muthalik, manager in the farmhouse and G M Karibasaiah, worker in the farm house, are the remaining two suspects.

After hearing the arguments from both the parties, the judge granted the bail directing them to co-operate with the investigation officer for the probe in the future if the situation demands. Advocate Prakash Patil argued on behalf of the suspect Mallikarjun while public prosecutor Jayappa argued on behalf of the prosecution. Advocate H V Ramdas argued on behalf of Sampanna and Karibasaiah.

Sources in forest department stated that of the 30 wild animals, which had been shifted to Indira Priyadarshini mini zoo at Aanagodu near Davangere from the farmhouse of Congress leader after the seizure, wild boar has reportedly died. Spotted deers, blackbucks and mongoose and wild boars had been seized from the farm house in a joint operation by CCB police and forest department on December 21st night.