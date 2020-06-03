Woman dies of COVID-19 in Davangere

A 80-year old woman (P-3861) died of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday. With this, the number of deaths rose to five.

The woman, resident of Jaalinagar, was admitted to the hospital on May 28 after she complained of fever, cough and respiratory disorders. She died on May 29. The throat swab of the woman was sent to lab for the test. The reports confirmed that she was infected by COVID-19. Besides, the district registered three COVID-19 cases on June 3.

With this, the number of cases rose to 166. As many as 13 persons were discharged from the hospital. The district has 27 cases.