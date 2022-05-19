DC writes to Muzrai commissioner over Melkote 'Salaam Arathi'

Following opposition by Hindu outfits over 'Salaam Arathi', a ritual being observed for several years at Melkote Chaluvanarayana Swamy temple in the district, deputy commissioner S Aswathi has communicated to the Muzrai commissioner, seeking the Endowment department's decision the on the issue.

Temple priests and caretakers (sthanikas) of Chaluvanarayana Swamy temple had submitted a memorandum to the DC recently, urging the government to suspend 'Salaam Arathi' and conduct 'Sandhya Arathi'.

'Deevatige Salaam’ involves lighting two torches in front of the temple tower during Mahamangalarathi in the evening. Two people bow to the deity with the torches in their hands. It is similar to the 'salaam' performed among Muslims and thus, the name 'Salaam Arathi'. It was claimed to have been implemented during Tipu Sultan's regime in the erstwhile Mysuru state.

Aswathi said, "The temple administration and the priests held a meeting and decided to change 'Salaam Arathi' to 'Sandhya Arathi'. They submitted a memorandum to the district administration in this regard. This has been forwarded to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner, to take a decision".

A similar ritual is followed at Kollur Mookambika Temple, where the management committee president Keradi Chandrashekhar Shetty had recently clarified that a ritual 'Pradosha Puje' is locally known as 'Salam Mangalarathi' and it is not the official name.