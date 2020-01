Twins Heramba and Hemantha are among the most sought-after flautists on the concert circuit, and the only flute duo in Carnatic music today.

Grandsons of the well-known writer, musician and harikatha exponent Ambale Subbarao, they were exposed to classical music early on. Their father, Ambale Satyaprasad, was their first musical influence. “He played the flute as well, and we grew up watching him. His guru, A V Prakash, became our guru when we were six,” says Heramba.

