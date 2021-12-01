DH Toon | Bengaluru police vs stand-up comedy

DH Toon | Bengaluru police vs stand-up comedy

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 01 2021, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 07:26 ist

Comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at an exit from standup comedy after his Bengaluru show on Sunday was cancelled due to vandalisation threats from right-wing groups.

Munawar Faruqui
Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police
Karnataka
DH Toon

