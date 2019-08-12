Diarrhoea-hit family in dire straits in Belur

A family with twins among its members has been stranded in a remote corner in Belur in Hassan district, both having diarrhoea and no medicines at their

disposal.

The family has been struggling to make its way out of the main road that leads to the city, but in vain. This is because the lake on the main road leading to the city has breached, following heavy rains.

The family has been unable to reach the pharmacy to get medicines for over three days now.

“Children and adults alike face the risk of contracting gastrointestinal diseases. This is among the primary concerns as the availability of safe drinking water is a challenge. Even as food is provided in relief centres, it must be ensured that it is served only hot and fresh to avoid contamination. It is recommended that meat be avoided for a while as there is a risk of contamination.” said an official from the department of health.

The authorities have started creating awareness among the people about gastroenteritis and other water-borne diseases. He said even at the relief centres, the affected are being counselled on hand hygiene.

Clean water, food

The situation is similar for many other families in the flood-affected North Karnataka districts as children are suffering from diarrhoea and nausea due to non-availability of safe water and food. Hospitals have been instructed to stock drugs that are necessary for maternal and infant care.