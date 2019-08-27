Discontent: Better to face fresh polls, says Siddu 

The Opposition Congress and the JD(S) lost no time in attacking the BJP government over the "confusion" created by the appointment of three deputy chief ministers and allocation of portfolios.

The Congress sought to hit the BJP where it hurts most, by pointing out that ministers were unhappy with the allocation of portfolios.

"Mr Yediyurappa, our people have the right to know the reason for discontent among your ministers. Is it because they feel you are incapable? Or is it because they want lucrative portfolios? Or is it their frustration against unconstitutional invisible hands controlling the govt?” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

"Whatever may be the reason, it is not a good sign for a healthy democracy. It is better to dissolve the government and go for the elections,” the former chief minister said. "Our people will have better choice to make & also you can avoid facing any further humiliation from your high command.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar should not have agreed to join Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet in the first place, because he had served in the same post earlier. "CMs, deputy CMs and seniors have been neglected," Rao said. "In all this, when will the government take off?"

Rao suggested that the situation may worsen in the next six months for the BJP. "We may have to face polls any moment and the Congress is ready," he said.

The JD(S), meanwhile, sought to demolish the BJP’s credentials from the caste perspective. "Be it K S Eshwarappa (Kuruba) or Kota Srinivas Poojari (Ediga), no OBC has been made deputy CM. The BJP has cheated the OBCs after having taken their votes,” JD(S) national spokesperson Ramesh Babu said.