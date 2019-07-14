DKS, HDK meet B Nagendra

Wary that Bellary Rural MLA B Nagendra might shift camp at the last moment, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar met him at a private hospital at Hebbal in the city on Sunday.

He was hospitalised due to health complications and was visited by the coalition leaders at around noon. Nagendra, who had identified himself with the rebel camp previously, stayed with the coalition even as 12 coalition rebel MLAs resigned recently.

Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar, during the visit, urged the Bellary Rural MLA to extend support to the coalition government.