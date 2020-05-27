DKS to take over as KPCC president on June 7

District Congress president Keshav Reddy said that D K Shivakumar would take over as KPCC President of June 7. The event would be streamed live on social media platforms at all gram panchayat centres.

He was speaking at a meeting of office-bearers of the party here.

“Shivakumar has prepared a plan to strengthen the party at the booth-level. He had planned to unite the party workers across the state and then take over. However, the plan was put off due to Covid-19 crisis. A decision has been taken for the live streaming of the event to encourage the party workers,” he said.

Reddy said that the local leaders should encourage the party workers to forget their differences and watch the programme.

He said that Shivakumar would give necessary instructions to strengthen the party at the booth-level.

Local leaders Srinivas, Konappali Kodanda, Abdul Khadar, Veerappa Reddy and others were present.