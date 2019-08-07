Doctors call off today's protest

The Karnataka branch of the Indian Medical Association has called off Thursday’s protest shutting down medical services opposing the National Medical Council Bill.

Dr Annadani Meti, president of the Karnataka chapter of the IMA, said that considering the precarious situation in the flood-hit districts, it would be unfair to deny medical services at this crucial time.

“In a marathon meeting on Wednesday with presidents and secretaries of the various branches of the IMA in the state, we decided to stage a symbolic protest,” Dr Meti said. The doctors will function wearing black badges, he added.

He said that the IMA met the Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan who had made some promises over the issue.