Drive to develop nutritious gardens in K'taka schools

Drive to develop nutritious gardens in Dakshina Kannada schools, anganwadi centres

Steps should be taken to plant the saplings of mango, sapota, guava, drumstick, lemon

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 09:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kumar said that a campaign to raise nutritious garden, under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Development Scheme (MGNREGS), will cover schools, colleges, hostels and hospitals across the district.

ZP CEO presiding over a meeting said fresh leafy vegetables should be cultivated in the available land in schools. Medicinal plants should be planted in the premises of Primary Health Centres in the district. An implementation and monitoring committees will be set up at the district and taluk-level for ensuring successful implementation of nutrition garden campaign in the district.

Steps should be taken to plant the saplings of mango, sapota, guava, drumstick, lemon, gooseberry and papaya in the premises of schools, anganwadi centres and hostels. The officials should ensure that schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, hostels and hospitals have a compound wall and water facility before being invlpp-e.

After developing the nutritious garden, the work on maintenance should be entrusted to the staff of the schools, hospitals and hostels by imparting them proper training, said the CEO. The campaign to develop nutritious garden will be taken up in 50 schools, 60 anganwadi centres, 11 hostels and seven hostels run by backward classes. The success story should be documented. The BEOs should discuss the implementation of scheme with headmasters.

Horticulture department deputy director H R Nayak, Social Welfare department deputy director Yogesh, Women and Child Development deputy director Papa Bhovi and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Schools
India News
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

 