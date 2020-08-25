DULT takes bus priority lanes idea to tier-II cities

In an effort to take the bus priority lane to tier-II cities and prepare them to meet the future demand for transport systems, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has invited proposals from urban local bodies (ULBs).

There are 10 municipal corporations and 59 city municipal councils in the state, some of which witnessed considerable growth in population. The project will help those cities that are already witnessing huge demand for public transport. Officials have learnt from the experience in Bengaluru, where it took years to set up bus lanes on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), though such a facility was included in the conception of the ORR.

The Cities on the Move Challenge that carries the tagline ‘Where there is a bus, there is a way,’ will help smaller cities focus on moving people instead of vehicles.

DULT Commissioner V Manjula said proposals will be finalised based on merit and after looking into the value-for-money aspect.

“DULT had previously funded tier-II cities to implement public transport by sharing 50% of the vehicle cost. Many cities started city bus services. Now, we want to encourage them to take the next step at a time when traffic there is still manageable,” she said.

To participate in the challenge, ULBs have to register their interest, following which the DULT will conduct a workshop to guide them on the components of the bus lane project. The ULBs will then send a draft proposal, which will be reviewed thoroughly before arriving at the final proposal. The directorate will fund the project, which includes demarcation and junction improvements.

The exercise has been taken up to utilise the situation brought about by Covid-19, to strategise and implement sustainable transport solutions. DULT has also been pushing for pop-up bicycle lanes in Bengaluru and other cities, where the public was called on to mark the cycle routes.

DULT has received more than 130 files suggesting routes where people want to see the cycle lanes. Data has also been taken from public bicycle operators as well. Further, routes have been mapped under the Cycle To Work platform by 156 companies.