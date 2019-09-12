e-Hundis to be introduced in 12 temples, says Poojary

The government will introduce ‘e-Hundi’ (online donations) in about a dozen prominent temples, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday.

This, according to the minister, will help streamline receipts of donations collected in temples that come under the Muzrai Department.

Twelve major state-run temples will have kiosks where devotees can make donations that will be remitted directly to the temples’ bank accounts. “These e-Hundis will be monitored by our officials in Bengaluru,” Poojary told reporters.

According to him, the devotees can also drop off valuables as part of their holy vows into the e-Hundis. “Apparently, each machine can handle up to 330 kg, which will be cleared periodically by the bank officials,” he said.

The pilot e-Hundi project will start with 12 ‘A’ grade temples and will be extended further based on how it works.

The government has also decided to constitute district-level and state-level committees to check encroachment of temple properties. “The committees will be set up in about a month’s time. They will submit reports on how many temples have been encroached upon,” he said.