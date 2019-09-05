ED questions Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday after he spent a night in the Tuglaq Road Police Station here.

Shivakumar, who was arrested on Tuesday night, spent Wednesday night in the police station as the ED office does not have the lock-up facility.

After a court on Wednesday remanded him in ED custody till September 13, the agency officials first took him to the ED office where he was questioned till 10.30 pm. He was then taken to the Tuglaq Road Police Station.

Sources said the police arranged cot, bed and pillow for him besides providing breakfast. An English newspaper was also provided to him.

On Thursday morning, Congress MLA Dr Ranganth, who is also his relative and personal doctor, met Shivakumar at the police station to inquire about his health and at around 11 am, he was taken to the ED office.

The Special Court judge had allowed Ranganath to visit him as he is personal doctor.

In the evening, Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP G C Chandrashekhar and former Union minister K H Muniyappa and lawyers met him at the ED office.

Separately, a team of ED officials visited Karnataka Bhavan as well as questioned an employee H Anjaneya, who is considered to be close to Shivakumar. Anjaneya is also an accused in the money laundering case involving Shivakumar.