Event for showcasing achievements of specially-abled

In a bid to bring specially-abled children to the mainstream of the society, Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) in association with Abhivruddhi Foundation, a philanthropic organisation will hold programme.

FIRE will hold an event to display the cultural and sports achievements of Karnataka's specially-abled youth in commemoration will take place in Dr Rajkuar Stadium in Kurubarahalli Crcle of Mahalakshmi Layout on December 27.

FIRE will provide financial assistance to 4 families of specially-abled youth from across the state who are economically or flood affected. The programme will have presence of Aravind Narasimharaju (director), Jalakshmi Patil (artist), Panchami (artist), Kaviraj (director and lyricist), Naina Puttaswamy (artist) and others.

Addressing the media persons at the Press Club, Chetan, actor cum founder and secretary of FIRE said, "There are so many challenges need to be addressed in the society. Disability is one of the social challenges that needs constant attention. Thus this program will be held in a bid to bring specially-abled children to the mainstream of the society," he said.