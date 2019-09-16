Ex-CM's visit to ex-VC's house sparks speculations

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah’s visit to the house of former vice-chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM), also JD(S) leader, K S Rangappa on Monday has given rise to political speculations.

Siddarmaiah had breakfast with Rangappa at his residence in Bogadi in the city. The two leaders held discussions for a while.

Rangappa, also a close relative of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, said, "Siddaramaiah had helped me when I was the VC. Siddaramaiah should become chief minister for another term. I will support people who do good work,” Rangappa said.

Rangappa, who was defeated in the 2018 Assembly election from Chamaraja segment, said, “The JD(S) failed to make use of my services after my defeat. I will stand by whoever makes use of my experience and expertise. Now, I am not active in politics”.

However, Siddaramaiah said it was a courtesy visit and politics was not discussed.