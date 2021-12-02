Fee at Karnataka govt engineering colleges increased by Rs 10,000

The state government has increased the fee at the state-run engineering colleges by Rs 10,000 for those who are getting admissions this academic year through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

This came as a shocker for students when they went to pay the fee after the allocation of seats in the first round. Now, the fee at government engineering colleges has been increased from the existing Rs 23,000 to Rs 33,810.

The students and parents are upset though the department of higher education is defending this increase by saying it would help to build the infrastructure and also to increase the demand for government colleges.

“The Covid-19 has caused financial issues and now this came as a shocker,” said one of the parents.

“When we are struggling to pay even Rs 25,000, how can the government increase the fee,” questioned another parent.

As per the communication from the department of higher education issued to Karnataka Examinations Authority, this Rs 33,810 includes even the university fees and it is an additional fee collected and has to be deposited to colleges to utilise for infrastructure development.

