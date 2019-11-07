Five additional judges for Karnataka High Court

Five advocates were on Thursday appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court, out of recommendations made for elevation of eight lawyers by the Supreme Court Collegium about a month ago.

A notification issued by the Law and Justice Ministry stated the President has appointed Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Miss Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, and Pradeep Singh Yerur as additional judges for a period of two years.

Out of sanctioned strength of 62 judges, the high court has a working strength of 35 judges only.

On October 3, the collegium, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana, cleared files related to eight out nine advocates for appointment as judges.